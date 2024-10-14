Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

The Wide Awakes were a Republican para-military organization distinguished from other political clubs of the 19th century by their youth, effectiveness, and distinctive uniforms. Established by young men in the Northern States and politically inspired to take a stance against slavery, the Wide Awakes launched a nationwide movement that was willing to do whatever it took to fulfill their mission — and help change the course of American history in the process.

Your web browser is not supported Fighting for Lincoln: The Wide Awakes: Preview

"Fighting for Lincoln: The Wide Awakes," examines the history and consequence of the group instrumental in electing Abraham Lincoln president in 1860. Throughout the 1860 election, the Wide Awakes held mass rallies, marches and demonstrations to combat slave power. Appealing to a generation disillusioned by the political instability of the 1850s, the organization offered young Northerners a sense of structure, belonging and political identity.

APT "Fighting for Lincoln: The Wide Awakes" examines the movement instrumental in electing Abraham Lincoln in 1860.

Combining contemporary new media and unrepentant partisanship to mobilize hundreds of thousands to their cause, these tactics were an early and wildly successful example of mass politics. Learn more about this activist machine that some say delivered the presidency to Abraham Lincoln.

APT Abraham Lincoln

Watch On Your Schedule: "Fighting for Lincoln: The Wide Awakes" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Credits: Acquired by American Public Television from Curiosity Stream, Inc. for syndication to public television stations nationwide.