KPBS Midday Edition

How do political differences affect your relationships with family and friends?

By Ashley Rusch / Producer
Published October 14, 2024 at 3:29 PM PDT
Then-Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris (left) speaks during a debate Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, and former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate June 27 in Atlanta. Trump said Friday that he's pulling out of a scheduled debate with his likely Democratic opponent, Vice President Harris, and instead has agreed to a date earlier in September on Fox News Channel.
/
AP
Then-Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris (left) speaks during a debate Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, and former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate June 27 in Atlanta.

Navigating political differences with family and friends is always a challenge. In the lead up to the presidential election and with the rise of misinformation and disinformation, it can be even harder.

KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear from you: How do you navigate political differences with family and friends? Does something about your identity or circumstances make it especially difficult? Have you had to cut off certain relationships because of politics?If you’ve been able to overcome differences, what are your boundaries?

Enter your answer below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message. Be sure to tell us your name and the neighborhood you’re calling from. Also, leave your contact information, if you’re interested in participating in a future episode of Midday Edition.

KPBS Midday Edition
Ashley Rusch
Ashley Rusch is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Before joining KPBS, she was an associate producer at LAist 89.3, where she worked on AirTalk with Larry Mantle, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
