AMERICAN ANTHEMS: Make Tomorrow Come Today

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 28, 2024 at 4:40 PM PDT
Meredith McKinney, founder of the Black Book Project, at an elementary school book giveaway.
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Believe Entertainment Group
/
PBS
Meredith McKinney, founder of the Black Book Project, at an elementary school book giveaway.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Meredith McKinney provides underserved children with books featuring diverse characters. Grammy nominee Cam, a diversity advocate in the music industry, teams with songwriter Dre Williams to perform a stirring original folk anthem for Meredith.

AMERICAN ANTHEMS: Cam and Meredith McKinney Connect

About The Series: This six-part series celebrates the inspiring efforts of individuals facing extraordinary circumstances with surprise songs written and performed by music's biggest stars. Each episode follows a different featured artist, including Grammy Award-winning country artist Jennifer Nettles, as they turn a local hero’s transformative story into a powerful and deeply personal anthem.

AMERICAN ANTHEMS: Meredith McKinney Collects and Distributes Books

Watch On Your Schedule: AMERICAN ANTHEMS is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICAN ANTHEMS: Cam and Dre Williams Writing "Make Tomorrow Come Today"

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
