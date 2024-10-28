Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

In 2020, FRONTLINE followed more than a dozen Americans in eight states across the country as they navigated a year of extraordinary tumult, from the pandemic to protests to the polls. Their diverse views and experiences — from a doctor to a pastor to a barber to a construction company owner to a retiree — were chronicled in the documentary "American Voices: A Nation in Turmoil."

Four years later, amid another polarizing election season, a new FRONTLINE documentary updates the stories of those same Americans, exploring how their hopes and fears have changed since 2020 in a nation that remains deeply divided.

FRONTLINE "American Voices 2024" - Preview

From a team led by filmmaker Mike Shum ("American Voices," "Police on Trial," "Predator on the Reservation"), "American Voices 2024" begins by following ordinary Americans with different viewpoints as they dealt with COVID-19 in their communities in spring of 2020, responded to George Floyd’s murder that summer, and then participated in the election and its aftermath that fall. Then, the film follows those same Americans from a mix of urban, rural and suburban areas as they reflect on the past four tumultuous years, navigate health and economic challenges, and share their perspectives on politics today.

Filmed everywhere from Austin, Texas, to Hayward, California; from Beaverdam, Virginia, to Minneapolis, Minnesota; and from Sioux City, Iowa, to Portland, Oregon, "American Voices 2024" is a journey across geography, race and politics that sheds light on where our country has been — and where it is headed.

Watch On Your Schedule: "American Voices 2024" will be available to watch in full at pbs.org/frontline and in the PBS app starting Oct. 29, 2024, at 7/6c. It will premiere on KPBS TV and on FRONTLINE’s YouTube channel that night at 10/9c

Credits: A FRONTLINE production with Five O’Clock Films in association with DEC8 Productions and Mike Shum Productions. The producers are Qinling Li and Arthur Nazaryan. The director is Mike Shum. The senior producers are Callie T. Wiser and Frank Koughan. The editor in-chief and executive producer of FRONTLINE is Raney Aronson-Rath.