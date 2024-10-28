Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"Inside High Noon" explores both the landmark 1952 film "High Noon" starring Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly, Lloyd Bridges and Katy Jurado, and the gripping story behind its troubled production. When it was released, "High Noon" was seen by some as an attack on the U.S. government's investigation into subversive activities by citizens who were accused of having fascist or communist ties.

Many people involved in the production were blacklisted, including screenwriter Carl Foreman and cinematographer Floyd Crosby. "Inside High Noon" delves into that history and also explores the film itself: why it has aroused controversy among critics, how its treatment of women and of masculinity was ahead of its time, and why "High Noon" has come to be seen as a masterpiece of American cinema. Narrated by award-winning actor Matthew Rhys (THE AMERICANS).

PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo / https://www.alamy.com Katy Jurado, Grace Kelly and Gary Cooper during a break in filming "High Noon" 1952 Universal, Cinema Publishers Collection.

Credits: Producer/director/writer: John Mulholland. Producers: Shannon Mulholland and Richard Zampella. Executive Producer: Craig Gilbert. Narrator: Matthew Rhys. Editor: Richard Zampella. Distributed by American Public TV. Robert Jordan Productions, 2022