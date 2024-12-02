Thursdays, Dec. 5 - 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV (not in the PBS app)

MIDSOMER MURDERS Season 23 sees us back in the fictional picturesque English county of Midsomer. Each episode follows DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and his trusty sidekick, DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix), as they endeavor to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of this delightful yet deadly county.

MIDSOMER MURDERS Season 23 | Official Trailer

The duo finds themselves thrust into new weird and wonderful worlds, from doomsday prepping and police retirement villages to artisan bakeries and drag shows, where lurking beneath the surface of these chocolate box villages lie eccentric characters and peculiar murders. As ever, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are joined by the inimitable pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins (Annette Badland), his wife Sarah (Fiona Dolman), daughter Betty, and lovable dog Paddy.

Mark Bourdillon / APT A scene from MIDSOMER MURDERS Season 23 "The Blacktrees Prophecy"

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 2301/2302 – “The Blacktrees Prophecy” - Deep in Blacktrees Forest is a bombproof shelter built by a man named Warren Kaine. His extreme paranoia has drawn other survivalists to the village, and now a doomsday prepper group meets weekly. Guest stars include Sonita Henry (THE CHELSEA DETECTIVE).

Mark Bourdillon / APT A scene from MIDSOMER MURDERS Season 23 "The Blacktrees Prophecy"

Episode #2303/2304 – “The Debt of Lies” - Gated estate Challis Court is a tight-knit community for retired police officers, but when a new arrival is found dead, the other residents regard the murder as an affront; Barnaby realizes that the killer is likely an ex-police officer. Guest star is Tom Conti ("Oppenheimer," DOC MARTIN).

Episode #2305/2306 – “A Grain of Truth” - A trendy organic bakery in a restored mill is causing resentment amongst several villagers. Causton CID don't take the complaints too seriously until several people are dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic. Then the first death occurs. Guest stars include Nigel Lindsay (VICTORIA), Robert Gilbert (KILLING EVE) and Suzanne Parker (CAUSALITY).

Mark Bourdillon / APT MIDSOMER MURDERS Season 23 "A Grain of Truth"

Episode #2307/2308 – “Dressed to Kill” - Parish chairwoman Lois Springfield is found dead in a local theatre. The detectives assume it's because of her hostility toward a drag show being organized, but other motives are at play. Guest stars include Stewart Wright (DOC MARTIN).

Mark Bourdillon / APT Nick Hendrix as DS Winter and Felix Kai as Malik Payne in a scene from MIDSOMER MURDERS Season 23 “Dressed to Kill”

Distributed by American Public Television