Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.

FRONTLINE along with the Portland Press Herald and Maine Public, examine breakdowns with police, military and mental health care before the Lewiston shooting.

FRONTLINE "Breakdown in Maine" - Preview

