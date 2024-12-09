Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FRONTLINE: Breakdown In Maine

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 9, 2024 at 10:25 AM PST
Emergency responders fill Lincoln Street Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine<br/><br/>after a mass shooting. Oct. 25, 2023.<br/><br/>Credit: Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
/
PBS
Emergency responders fill Lincoln Street Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine after a mass shooting. Oct. 25, 2023.

Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.

FRONTLINE along with the Portland Press Herald and Maine Public, examine breakdowns with police, military and mental health care before the Lewiston shooting.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
FRONTLINE "Breakdown in Maine" - Preview

RELATED: How Maine’s Novel ‘Yellow Flag’ Law Endured After the Lewiston Mass Shooting

RELATED: "Breakdown" is a new podcast series from Maine Public Radio, the Portland Press Herald, and FRONTLINE PBS

FRONTLINE explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of FRONTLINE are available to stream with the PBS app.

FRONTLINE is on Facebook / Instagram / X

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News