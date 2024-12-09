FRONTLINE: Breakdown In Maine
Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
FRONTLINE along with the Portland Press Herald and Maine Public, examine breakdowns with police, military and mental health care before the Lewiston shooting.
FRONTLINE "Breakdown in Maine" - Preview
