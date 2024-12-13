Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

After the Notre Dame fire in 2019, two mysterious coffins were found buried beneath its floor. Where did they come from and who was inside? On this episode, follow scientists and historians as they investigate what their stories reveal about this iconic cathedral.

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Lost Tombs of Notre Dame" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

NOVA: Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview

NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives.

NOVA is on Facebook + Instagram + X