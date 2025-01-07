Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Pet Shop Boys in 2024 with this new concert film, captured live from Royal Arena, Copenhagen, on July 7, 2023, during the duo's critically acclaimed tour, Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live. It was the band’s first-ever greatest hits tour, which received ecstatic reviews in the UK and Europe.

Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld: Preview

Featuring a lavish stage show, full backup band, and mesmerizing visual backdrops, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe put on an uplifting and exhilarating performance to a packed and high-spirited arena audience.

© 2024 Pet Shop Boys Partnership Limited © 2022 Stevie Kyle / PBS Pet Shop Boys in concert, captured live from Royal Arena, Copenhagen, on July 7, 2023, during the duo's critically acclaimed tour, “Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live.”

With film direction from leading live performance director David Barnard in a 14-camera 4K shoot, the concert includes the Pet Shop Boys’ global greatest hits, including “West End Girls,” “Suburbia,” “Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money),” “Left to My Own Devices,” “Rent,” “Domino Dancing,” “Love Comes Quickly,” “Always on My Mind,” “What Have I Done to Deserve This,” and “It's a Sin.”

