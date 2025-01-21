Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport

Mixing a fictional narrative with documentary interviews, explore the dramatic story of an encounter with an extraterrestrial artifact and the new tools we have available in the search for life beyond earth.

The US Voyager Picks Up a Signal

Watch On Your Schedule: "First Contact: An Alien Encounter" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.