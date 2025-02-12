CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Biryani and Curry

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

On this episode, MILK STREET travels to Lahore, Pakistan to discover the heart and soul of Pakistani cuisine. Christopher Kimball and J.M. Hirsch combine inspiration from chefs and street vendors to make Chicken Biryani.

MILK STREET TV / APT Pakistani-Style Chicken Biryani

Biryani and Curry | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 19

Then, Bianca Borges makes Chicken Karahi, a speedy and flavorful dish that strays from Pakistan's signature slow-cooking method. Plus, Rosemary Gill gives a lesson on Rice 101.

Joe Murphyhb / APT A lesson on Rice 101

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Distributed by American Public Television