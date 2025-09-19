Give Now
Education

Cal State San Marcos sorority charter revoked for hazing

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:12 PM PDT
The Cal State San Marcos campus is shown, Feb. 8, 2018.
Alison St John
/
KPBS
The Cal State San Marcos campus is shown, Feb. 8, 2018.

An investigation found a Cal State University San Marcos (CSUSM) sorority “engaged in hazing” leading its national organization to revoke the chapter’s charter on Sept. 11.

Alpha Kappa Delta Phi chapter at Cal State San Marcos was established in 2015, according to the group’s facebook page.

The national organization said in a statement it has zero tolerance for hazing and the chapter did not cooperate during the investigation process.

The university’s Fraternity and Sorority Organization directory page says the chapter may no longer recruit, host events, or use university resources at CSUSM.

The university said it respects and supports the decision by the sorority to revoke the chapter’s charter.

“CSUSM remains committed to a safe and inclusive fraternity and sorority community and prohibits hazing in accordance with California law and CSU policy,” said Jerry McCormick, the university's director of communications, in a statement.

The national website of the sorority lists the CSUSM chapter as inactive.

It said students at the university, “are advised NOT to join any group claiming to operate as a chapter of alpha Kappa Delta Phi.”

Education North County
