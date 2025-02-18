AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Presents: Willie Nelson & Family

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Iconic live music television series AUSTIN CITY LIMITS was born in 1974 when Willie Nelson taped its pilot episode. This became the cornerstone for 50 years of groundbreaking, award-winning music television.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Presents: Willie Nelson and Family

Now, the series North Star, Willie Nelson, returns fifty years later with a uniquely iconic performance to commemorate AUSTIN CITY LIMITS remarkable half-century milestone. The ACL Hall-of-Famer and his Family band perform a mix of classics from his timeless catalog in this memorable, career-spanning hour.

Photo by Scott Newton / ACL AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Presents "Willie Nelson and Family"

Episode setlist:



"Whiskey River" (1974 pilot)

"Whiskey River"

"Stay All Night"

"Still Is Still Moving"

"Bloody Mary Morning"

Medley: "Funny How Time Slips Away" / "Crazy" / "Night Life"

"Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys"

"Angel Flying Too Close To the Ground"

"On the Road Again"

"Always On My Mind"

"Just Outside of Austin" (Lukas Nelson)

"Georgia On My Mind"

"Good Hearted Woman"

"Last Leaf"

"Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die"

"The Party’s Over"

"The Party ’s Over" (1974 pilot)

Photo by Scott Newton / ACL AUSTIN CITY LIMITS Presents "Willie Nelson and Family"

“There would be no Austin City Limits without Willie Nelson, so it was a dream come true for us to celebrate our 50th with Willie with a special show 50 years to the day from when he taped the original pilot episode,” said ACL executive producer Terry Lickona. “For me, it was an emotional, magical night - one we’ll never forget.”

