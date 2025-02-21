NOVA: Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

On March 26, 2024, a massive container ship plowed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six highway workers. How did the ship lose control? Why did the bridge fail so catastrophically? And how many other bridges around the world are at risk?

