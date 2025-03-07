THEATRE CORNER: Deborah Cox (New Season 4 Premiere)

Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

THEATER CORNER welcomes the award-winning recording artist and actress, Deborah Cox. Celebrated for her chart-topping hit "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here," which recently marked its 25th anniversary, Cox reflects on the song's enduring impact and its deep resonance within Black culture. She shares insights into how she infused her personal experiences into the track, contributing to its record-breaking success.

In San Diego, she captivated audiences as Glinda in the reimagined production of "The Wiz," Cox discusses her dual role as both performer and co-producer, highlighting the show's modern take infused with cultural nuances.

Join us as we delve into Deborah Cox's remarkable journey, her contributions to theatre, and her reflections on a legacy that continues to inspire.

