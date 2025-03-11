What are your gardening questions this spring?

It’s that time of year again! As we leap into spring, many of us have burning questions about how to make our gardens thrive. From nurturing vibrant fruits to fending off pesky critters, gardening can be overwhelming — especially for those with little experience.

Next week on KPBS Midday Edition, our “garden guru” Nan Sterman will be answering your questions. Sterman has been writing and teaching about gardening for decades. She also hosts the TV show, "A Growing Passion."

So send us your questions for Nan! Whether it’s about your landscaping layout or how to avoid plant scams, no question is too big or small. We want to hear it all!

Drop your question in the form below, email us at midday@kpbs.org, or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message.