KPBS Midday Edition

What are your gardening questions this spring?

By Ashley Rusch / Producer
Published March 11, 2025 at 1:31 PM PDT
Come along with Host Nan Sterman (pictured) on an armchair tour of Southern California's amazing wildflower "super bloom" of winter 2018/2019.
Courtesy of AGP Productions, LLC
Nan Sterman is pictured in an undated photo.

It’s that time of year again! As we leap into spring, many of us have burning questions about how to make our gardens thrive. From nurturing vibrant fruits to fending off pesky critters, gardening can be overwhelming — especially for those with little experience.

Next week on KPBS Midday Edition, our “garden guru” Nan Sterman will be answering your questions. Sterman has been writing and teaching about gardening for decades. She also hosts the TV show, "A Growing Passion."

So send us your questions for Nan! Whether it’s about your landscaping layout or how to avoid plant scams, no question is too big or small. We want to hear it all!

Drop your question in the form below, email us at midday@kpbs.org, or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message.

KPBS Midday Edition Gardening
Ashley Rusch
Ashley Rusch is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Before joining KPBS, she was an associate producer at LAist 89.3, where she worked on AirTalk with Larry Mantle, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Rusch
