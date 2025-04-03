Premieres Friday, April 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

The longest-running music television series in history, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS has spent five decades presenting the best in contemporary music in full flight. With superb sound, dynamic visuals, a genre-agnostic stance, and a focus on concert-style performances instead of singles showcases, the show has become the gold standard for presenting music on television.

50 Years of Austin City Limits: Preview

Over the years, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS has earned the Presidential Medal of Arts, the Texas Medal of Arts, and a rare institutional Peabody Award, as well as being designated a Rock & Roll Landmark by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. In addition, ACL’s longtime executive producer Terry Lickona was honored with the PBS Beacon Award in 2024.

Ángela Aguilar con Trio Los Panchos "Toda Una Vida"

"Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years" honors that half century legacy with performances by a diverse range of artists, including Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Gary Clark Jr., Àngela Aguilar with Trio Los Panchos, Billy Strings, The Mavericks, Rufus Wainwright, Sierra Hull, Leon Bridges, Shawn Colvin, and Eve Monsees, with backing by the ACL All Stars and the Tosca Strings.

Scott Newton / ACL Leon Bridges

The show also includes interviews with several performers, archival clips from past episodes, and a special tribute from Dolly Parton.

Austin City Limits Celebrates Fifty Years of Music in 2024

"Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years" commemorates the storied tradition of presenting eclectic sounds from around the world, with no filter, no agenda, and no interference - just great music performed on an iconic stage for a loving crowd.

Scott Newton / ACL The Mavericks

The setlist:

Chris Stapleton: “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground”

The Mavericks: “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down”

Leon Bridges: “Beyond”

Songwriters Circle:

Indigo Girls: “Share the Moon”

Brandy Clark: “Dear Insecurity”

Cam: “Burning House”

Indigo Girls w/Brandy Clark & Cam: “Closer to Fine”

Ángela Aguilar: “Piensa En Mi”

Ángela Aguilar w/ Trio Los Panchos: “Todo Una Vida”

Shawn Colvin w/ Lyle Lovett: “The Facts About Jimmy”

Lyle Lovett: “12th of June”

Billy Strings w/ Sierra Hull: “Soldier’s Joy” (instrumental)

Billy Strings w/ Sierra Hull: “Midnight on the Stormy Deep”

Rufus Wainwright: “Going to a Town”

Rufus Wainwright: “Hallelujah”

Gary Clark Jr. w/Eve Monsees: “Dirty Pool”

Gary Clark Jr. w/Eve Monsees: “Pride and Joy”

Scott Newton Lyle Lovett (center)

Watch On Your Schedule: "Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.