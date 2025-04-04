ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms - Hour 3

Premieres Monday, April 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + encore Wednesday, April 9 at 7 p.m on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Preview: Denver Botanic Chatfield Farms, Hour 3

ROADSHOW visits Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms in search of treasures including a WWII WASP archive, a fire helmet & fire parade hat, and a 1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic collection. Guess the top $ 400,000 find!

Leila Dunbar (left) appraises a 1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic collection, in Littleton, Colorado.

Jeff Shrader (left) appraises a WWII WASP archive, in Littleton, Colorado.

