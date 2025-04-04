ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms - Hour 3
Premieres Monday, April 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + encore Wednesday, April 9 at 7 p.m on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
ROADSHOW visits Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms in search of treasures including a WWII WASP archive, a fire helmet & fire parade hat, and a 1956 - 1968 Al Oerter Olympic collection. Guess the top $ 400,000 find!
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.