GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: Chopin's Polish Heart

Premieres Friday, April 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Follow Scott Yoo and pianist Jan Lisiecki as they explore Chopin’s life, his Polish roots, and his journey to Paris taking a closer look at the composer's musical evolution and his deep connection to his homeland while living in France.

First 10 Minutes of Now Hear This "Chopin"

About NOW HEAR THIS Season 6:

Scott Yoo, conductor and artistic director of the Mexico City Philharmonic, returns with the sixth season of the critically acclaimed series NOW HEAR THIS to examine the musical inspirations of Frédéric Chopin, Luigi Boccherini, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Agustín Barrios.

NOW HEAR THIS Season 6 Preview

All these composers are expats or exiles, their music shaped by nostalgia for a homeland they couldn’t return to, and new friendships, ideas and opportunities in new places. Their careers were marked by loss and longing, but ultimately renewal and redemption.

Arcos Film + Music LLC / PBS Pianist Jan Lisiecki and host Scott Yoo.

Yoo visits Poland, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil, France, Switzerland, Mexico and more to explore the the musical evolution of these artists and play the compositions that solidified their musical legacy.

