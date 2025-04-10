Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

NOVA: Secrets of the Forest

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:04 PM PDT
Restoration Ecologist Rebecca Cole with film crew (Jamie Lochhead and Julian Schwanitz) in rainforest on Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of Vivien Cumming, Windfall Films
/
PBS
Restoration Ecologist Rebecca Cole with film crew (Jamie Lochhead and Julian Schwanitz) in rainforest on Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica.

Premieres Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, April 20 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Can forests help cool the planet? On this episode, follow scientists working in spectacular forest landscapes in Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia, and beyond as they try to untangle complex networks of trees, fungi, and creatures large and small – all in a quest to tackle the twin threats of climate change and species extinction.

NOVA: Secrets of the Forest: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Secrets of the Forest" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives. Visit the official website to watch full-length documentaries, or explore our world through short-form video, on our digital publication NOVA Next.

NOVA on Facebook / Instagram / X

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News