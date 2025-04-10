Premieres Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, April 20 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Can forests help cool the planet? On this episode, follow scientists working in spectacular forest landscapes in Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia, and beyond as they try to untangle complex networks of trees, fungi, and creatures large and small – all in a quest to tackle the twin threats of climate change and species extinction.

NOVA: Secrets of the Forest: Preview

