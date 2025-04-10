Give Now
SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE: Northern Costa Rica

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 10, 2025 at 9:50 AM PDT
Scarlet macaw, Costa Rica
Zdeněk Macháček
/
Unsplash License
Scarlet macaw, Costa Rica

Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Samantha explores Costa Rica's beauty, starting at Mistico Park with its hanging bridges and wildlife. At Vida Campesina, she learns about organic farming before taking a safari cruise on the Rio Sarapiqui, spotting exotic birds and crocodiles. She visits the Organization for Tropical Studies and an organic pineapple farm. Meeting the indigenous Maleku people, she witnesses their cultural preservation. At the luxurious Rio Celeste Hideaway Hotel, she relaxes under a tree sloth. At night, she explores the rainforest and concludes her trip with exhilarating whitewater tubing in the Rio Celeste.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with the PBS app. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
