Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Unexpected Burgers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 22, 2025 at 2:08 PM PDT
Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Elle Simone
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN
/
APT
Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Elle Simone

Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

Test Cook Lan Lam makes host Julia Collin Davison Mushroom-Beef Blended Burgers.

Mushroom-Beef Blended Burger
AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN
/
APT
Mushroom-Beef Blended Burger

Tasting expert Jack Bishop guides Julia through a tasting of anchovies. Test Cook Antoinette Johnson and host Bridget Lancaster make an all-purpose Ground Turkey Mix for Turkey Patty Melts.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Turkey Patty Melts
Beth Fuller
/
Joy Howard
Turkey Patty Melts

ABOUT SEASON 25: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, return for another season of AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN, the most-watched cooking show on public television. Season 25 deconstructs more delicious recipes and reveals tips and techniques for foolproof cooking at home. They also teach viewers how to improve their frying skills and new ways to approach cooking the basics.

Distributed by American Public TV

Tags

TV HighlightsTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News