Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Black Americans are nearly twice as likely to have high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease than White Americans, and their life expectancy is about five years shorter. Why? In this special feature-length documentary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson investigates the dramatic health disparities in the U.S., even as scientists confirm that there are no meaningful genetic differences between races.

NOVA: Critical Condition: Health in Black America | Preview

From the deep history of pseudoscientific beliefs about race that still permeate modern medicine, to the latest research on how experiencing discrimination can directly damage human cells, "Critical Condition" explores the factors behind the health crisis facing Black Americans.

NOVA / PBS "Critical Condition: Health In Black America"

Then, NOVA presents "When Machines Prescribe" Wednesday, April 30 immediately following "Critical Condition: Health in Black America"

Doctors rely on computer programs to make decisions about diagnosis and treatment. Designed to weigh factors like symptoms, medical history, and test results to achieve the best possible outcomes for patients, some common medical algorithms were built using data based on old pseudoscience about racial differences. Investigate how their continued use has harmed the health of Black patients.

