Sages of Aging

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 2, 2025 at 11:43 AM PDT
Imani Woody
APT
Imani Woody

Monday, May 5, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"Sages of Aging" synthesizes inspirational and insightful comments culled from unique interviews with a dozen leading experts in the field of aging.

Sages of Aging

Conceived and hosted by Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., this hour-long special provides viewers the opportunity to reflect on the breadth of knowledge, years of experience, and untold lessons learned from these pioneers who forged today’s aging field.

Jeanette Takamura
APT
Jeanette Takamura

Fernando Torres-Gil
APT
Fernando Torres-Gil

Distributed by American Public Television

