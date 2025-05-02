Monday, May 5, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

"Sages of Aging" synthesizes inspirational and insightful comments culled from unique interviews with a dozen leading experts in the field of aging.

Conceived and hosted by Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., this hour-long special provides viewers the opportunity to reflect on the breadth of knowledge, years of experience, and untold lessons learned from these pioneers who forged today’s aging field.

Distributed by American Public Television