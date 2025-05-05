Premieres Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

The two-part NOVA special ULTIMATE CRASH TEST explores what really happens in a multi-vehicle collision through a first-of-its-kind experiment that recreates the conditions of a highway pileup in a controlled setting where the data can be thoroughly analyzed to help improve car safety.

Blink Films / Peter Sandground From left to right: Caitlan O'Brien, Tito Arenas, Professor James Brighton, Luke Sapsford and Lynn Touil. James and his volunteer drivers for the Ultimate Crash Test.

The first episode, "COUNTDOWN" takes us to a two-mile span of asphalt on Scotland's West Coast, where researchers and engineers have devised a unique and intricate experiment to assess a large-scale collision that mimics real-life conditions but in a controlled environment. Carefully chosen civilian drivers are enlisted to take part in an experiment that gives them control of remote-controlled vehicles.

NOVA: ULTIMATE CRASH TEST: Countdown Preview

They’re told that the purpose of the experiment is to enhance road safety, but what they don’t know is the vehicles they operate remotely will be caught in the middle of a major collision. The intense preparation for the most ambitious crash test ever conducted culminates as the cars barrel down an airport tarmac, not knowing what’s in store for them at the end.

Blink Films / Peter Sandground The moment of impact, remote controlled lorry and multiple cars collide as crash event goes to plan, dust plumes into air and debris is thrown.

The second episode, "IMPACT," explores the fallout of the crash and puts forensic analysis to the test. The drivers examine the cars they controlled and reflect on the realities of what could have happened if they had been behind the wheel, prompting them to reconsider their own driving habits.

NOVA: Ultimate Crash Test: Impact Preview

At the same time, accident investigators arrive at the scene with no prior knowledge of what happened. They search for clues and reconstruct the event with the help of a 3-D LIDAR scan of the aftermath and meticulous forensic detective work.

Then, the findings go into the hands of students at prestigious Cranfield University in England, who will study the effects of high-speed impacts away from a traditional lab-based environment, informing the design of future automobiles to maximize safety.

Blink Films / Peter Sandground Destroyed Audi sedan sits atop fire-dulling sand and facing wrong way on taxiway following impact with lorry, as fireman assesses the scene.

Filmmaker Quote:

“As we all grapple with the emergence of automated vehicles and what they mean in the years ahead, ULTIMATE CRASH TEST reminds us that there’s so much more to learn about the human element of driving, which isn’t going away anytime soon,” said Executive Producer Dan Chambers. “The insights that this experiment gleans on driver behavior and vehicle design could very well save lives in the future.”

Blink Films / Peter Sandground Volunteer driver Lynn Touil and Impact Research CEO Janet Bahouth apparoch Lynn's remote controlled vehicle, navigatung through the debris field of the crash, for the first time.

