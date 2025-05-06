AFTER ACTION: Season 2

Wednesdays, May 7 - June 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport!

Hosted by Air Force combat veteran Stacy Pearsall, AFTER ACTION reveals the experiences of 21 diverse veterans from across the country. Conversations about life before, during and after action provide a deeper appreciation for those who’ve served.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Parenting In Service" airs Wednesday, May 7 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Over 40% of service members have children. When service before self is the military mantra, the family’s needs often come second to Uncle Sam. Stacy Pearsall, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant, sits down with Bill Brokop, Hannah Merchant and Coco Gunther, three veterans who balanced the needs of a nation with the needs of the family during and after action.

AFTER ACTION: Parenting in Service: Preview

"For God and Country" airs Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - In combat, host Stacy Pearsall witnessed chaplains provide comfort to the wounded as they transitioned from this life to the next. Pearsall, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant, sits down with Reverend Addison Burgess, Imam Khallid Shabazz and Rabbi Julie Schwartz, three chaplains who committed their lives to God and Country during and after action.

AFTER ACTION: For God and Country Preview

"Invisible Veterans" airs Wednesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - For women veterans, parking in designated parking spaces for veterans comes with the risk of being confronted by angry bystanders who assume women aren’t veterans. Stacy Pearsall, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant, sits down with Bambi Bullard, Tonya Savice and Ashley Brokop, three veterans who know what it’s like to feel invisible.

AFTER ACTION: Invisible Veteran preview

"Gold Star Service" airs Wednesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - When a family loses a military member during service, they become known as a Gold Star Family. Host Stacy Pearsall’s family did in 1944, 1945, and again in 1969. Pearsall, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant, sits down with Shanon Duffy, Nathaniel Lee, and Joe LaPointe, three veterans who were compelled to serve after they became Gold Star survivors.

AFTER ACTION: Gold Star Service: Preview

"Serving with Pride" airs Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with three fellow veterans who now serve openly as their authentic selves; however, some fear future legislation or executive orders may negatively impact their service.

AFTER ACTION: Serving with Pride: Preview

Toxic Exposure airs Wednesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The average American associates casualties with bombs and bullets, but there are veterans who have died, and those who are dying from combat, years and decades after they return home from war. Stacy Pearsall, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant, sits down with Elba Barr, Ron Cherry and Bobby Tyner, three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers, after action.

AFTER ACTION: Toxic Exposure: Preview

"Art & Healing" airs Wednesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Drums, brush strokes, and dance can artfully express the emotions that veterans cannot express in words. As a veteran photographer, host Stacy Pearsall’s camera became essential to her healing. Pearsall, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant, sits down with Roman Baca, Trevor Meyer and Maria Salazar, three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices and their peace through the arts.

AFTER ACTION: Preview: Art & Healing

Watch On Your Schedule: AFTER ACTION Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now