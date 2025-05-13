ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Junk in the Trunk 14
Premieres Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Watch newly revealed treasures from all five stops of ROADSHOW's Season 29 Tour, including a German tin toy motorcycle, a Babe Ruth exhibition card, and a Patek Philippe dress watch. Guess the big find from the Junk in our Trunk!
