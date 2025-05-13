Premieres Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Junk in the Trunk 14

Watch newly revealed treasures from all five stops of ROADSHOW's Season 29 Tour, including a German tin toy motorcycle, a Babe Ruth exhibition card, and a Patek Philippe dress watch. Guess the big find from the Junk in our Trunk!

GBH for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH A ROADSHOW guest listens as expert Nan Chisholm appraises a Charles Partridge Adams oil painting, ca. 1910, in Littleton, Colo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 14!” airs Monday, May 19 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Junk in the Trunk 14" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

