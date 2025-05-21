CROSSING SOUTH: Tj Shrimp & Muelle 3 Seafood

Premieres Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 26 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, May 29 at 9:30 pm on KPBS 2

Explore a Playas restaurant putting a Mexican twist on a Louisiana-style shrimp dish. Watch as Jorge gets messy with a bib on.

Centurion5 Productions Amazingly large seafood bowl at TJ shrimp in Playas de Tijuana.

Then, head to Ensenada to meet David Martinez from Muelle 3, a tiny place with a huge reputation for some of the freshest seafood in the west.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 14 Episode 5 Preview

Season 14: We are excited about our brand new season of CROSSING SOUTH, It’s Season 14! We get away from it all at the scenic Bahia Gonzaga. We get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Fender guitar factory in Ensenada, and we meet the most interesting woman in the world. We’ll be meeting superstar chefs who share their rockin' dishes. Beautiful places, musical legends, fascinating people, and exploding flavors, we hope you’ll tune in!

