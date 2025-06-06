The jokes we love to hate: Send us your favorite dad jokes!

The good, the bad and especially the corny — dad jokes are a way of connecting with father figures who impact our lives.

Father’s Day is almost here, and to celebrate, KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear your favorite dad jokes and the memories behind them.

Behind every dad joke, whether they result in laughs or a roll of the eyes, is a dad. And that’s who we want to hear more about. How has your father shaped who you are today? Whether it’s your sense of humor or the way you handle life’s ups and downs, how has your father made a lasting imprint on you? But, most of all, we want to hear the jokes!

You can leave your favorite dad joke below. Or leave us a message with your name and the neighborhood you live in. Our number is 619-452-0228. We may use your question, comment or message in an upcoming show.