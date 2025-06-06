Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Midday Edition

The jokes we love to hate: Send us your favorite dad jokes!

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published June 6, 2025 at 6:13 PM PDT
A young boy rests on during the third inning of a spring training baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
A young boy rests on during the third inning of a spring training baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz.

The good, the bad and especially the corny — dad jokes are a way of connecting with father figures who impact our lives.

Father’s Day is almost here, and to celebrate, KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear your favorite dad jokes and the memories behind them.

Behind every dad joke, whether they result in laughs or a roll of the eyes, is a dad. And that’s who we want to hear more about. How has your father shaped who you are today? Whether it’s your sense of humor or the way you handle life’s ups and downs, how has your father made a lasting imprint on you? But, most of all, we want to hear the jokes!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can leave your favorite dad joke below. Or leave us a message with your name and the neighborhood you live in. Our number is 619-452-0228. We may use your question, comment or message in an upcoming show.

_

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition ParentingKids
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear host Jade Hindmon talk about on Midday?

KPBS Families
Find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in this adventure we call "parenting."
Explore →
More News