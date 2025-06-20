COOK'S COUNTRY: North Carolina Barbecue

Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with Youtube

Test Cook Morgan Bolling and host Bridget Lancaster head outside to make North Carolina Barbecue Pork. Equipment expert Adam Ried shares our recommended fire pits for cooking. Test Cook Carmen Dongo makes host Julia Collin Davison Lemonade with Honey.

How to Make North Carolina Barbecue at Home | Cook's Country Season 17

CC 17 North Carolina Barbecue Pork.pdf Test Cook Morgan Bolling and host Bridget Lancaster head outside to make North Carolina Barbecue Pork. Download attachment To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader

Season 17: On this season, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster, Julia Collin Davison and Toni Tipton-Martin, along with test cooks Morgan Bolling, Carmen Dongo, Lawman Johnson, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, and Bryan Roof cook regional specialties from across the U.S., including North Carolina barbecue pork, Philadelphia tomato pie, Alabama orange rolls, and more. Season 17 includes short documentary segments on the history of American food, presented by COOK'S COUNTRY Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin. The team also shares brief recipes that highlight their favorite quick and easy DIY dishes.