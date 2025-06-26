Give Now
LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: The Fabulous Thunderbirds

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:26 PM PDT
In tonight's episode, The Fabulous Thunderbirds take the stage.

Season 10 Premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Steam 4 new episodes now with the PBS app

On this episode, The Fabulous Thunderbirds take the stage. Their energetic performances and unique fusion of Texas blues and rock make them a key figure in the American Blues genre.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of LIVE AT THE BELLY Up are available to stream on the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

About The Series: Welcome to the Emmy-winning LIVE AT THE BELLY UP. San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.

