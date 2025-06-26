LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Season 10 Premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Steam 4 new episodes now with the PBS app

On this episode, The Fabulous Thunderbirds take the stage. Their energetic performances and unique fusion of Texas blues and rock make them a key figure in the American Blues genre.

KPBS The Fabulous Thunderbirds perform on LIVE AT THE BELLY UP

KPBS Kim Wilson, The Fabulous Thunderbirds

About The Series: Welcome to the Emmy-winning LIVE AT THE BELLY UP. San Diego is home to one of the best music venues on the West Coast. Since 1974, the Belly Up has been featuring great bands from their stage, including Thievery Corporation, Ziggy Marley, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more.