POV: Break The Game

Premieres Monday, June 30, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Narcissa Wright live streams her quest to be the world's fastest Legend of Zelda player. But when her isolated digital existence begins to crack, will she choose between the real world or being seduced again by the glow of the computer screen?

POV presents the personal online gaming documentary "Break the Game," marking the feature debut of writer/director/producer Jane M. Wagner. The documentary will make its national broadcast premiere during Pride Month.

The film follows World Record holding gamer Narcissa Wright, who, after coming out as trans, loses a chunk of her massive fanbase. In hopes of recapturing her fame, she begins a quest to be the world’s fastest Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild player, despite being the target of cyberbullying.

The moving documentary chronicles Narcissa’s rise and fall and rise, explores online gamer culture, the realities of online harassment, and the mental health implications of living a digital life.

Video games and the community around them have meant everything to Narcissa. Her pursuit to set speed run records in numerous game titles allowed her to command stages worldwide, becoming one of the most renowned gamers of all time.

As much as she loves the challenge of conquering virtual worlds, living alone in her apartment and having no face-to-face human interaction, her isolated digital existence begins to crack. While Narcissa struggles with her crisis of self-worth and public validation, transphobia and hate, she must decide if she will embrace love and build a fulfilling life in the real world or if she will be seduced again by the volatile nature of internet fandom.

Jane M. Wagner’s "Break the Game" takes viewers on an emotionally arresting journey through Narcissa’s innermost thoughts, showcasing the duality of a passionate and compulsive video game streamer.

Drawing from an archive of more than 3,000 hours of Narcissa’s live streams, intimate vérité footage, and 8-bit animation, the film reveals the fine line between support and dependency. Wagner forces audiences to consider the consequences of connecting solely through digital realities and the importance of human friendship.

Filmmaker Quote:

“'Break the Game' has the opportunity to help destigmatize anxiety and depression in virtual and queer spaces – particularly in online gaming and streaming cultures,” said Director Jane M. Wagner. "The film is also a resource for those feeling isolated, anxious, or depressed. I want them to know they are not alone and where to seek help. After viewers see the film, I hope they will feel empowered to speak up when they see fellow streamers being harassed online. There’s truth to the famous Zelda slogan ‘It’s dangerous to go alone.'"

“As gaming becomes a more and more prominent aspect of modern-day youth culture, documentaries like 'Break the Game' offer the human side of an ever-growing ecosystem too often reduced to pixels and memes”–Eric Kohn, Indiewire

Behind the Lens: Break the Game

Watch On Your Schedule: POV "Break The Game" will be available to stream with the PBS app.

In addition to standard closed captioning for the film, POV, in partnership with audio description service DiCapta, provides real-time audio interpretations for audiences with sensory disabilities.

Credits: A Radiant Zigzag Productions film. Jane M. Wagner is the director, producer and writer. Narcissa Wright, Justin Lee Stanley and Jane M. Wagner are the cinematographers, and Jane M. Wagner, Nina Sacharow and Stephanie Andreou are the editors. Animation is by Patrick Ackerman and Emily Wolver, and the composers are Jeffrey Brodsky and Jesse Novak.