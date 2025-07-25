ASK THIS OLD HOUSE: Uneven Paver Patio, EV Charger

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT
ASK THIS OLD HOUSE
/
PBS
Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream here

On this episode, Mark McCullough fixes an uneven paver patio that has lifted and shifted over time and demonstrates the proper techniques of creating a patio that will last; Nathan Gilbert and Kevin O'Connor talk all about common types of ladders including styles, accessories, and how to use them safely; Heath Eastman helps a homeowner cut her car charging time in half by installing a Level 2 EV charger.

How to Install an EV Charger | Ask This Old House

About The Series: ASK THIS OLD HOUSE solves the steady stream of home improvement problems faced by our viewers - and we make house calls! The series features some familiar faces, including Kevin O'Connor, general contractor Tom Silva, plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey, and landscape contractor Jenn Nawada.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
