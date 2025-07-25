ASK THIS OLD HOUSE: Uneven Paver Patio, EV Charger

Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream here

On this episode, Mark McCullough fixes an uneven paver patio that has lifted and shifted over time and demonstrates the proper techniques of creating a patio that will last; Nathan Gilbert and Kevin O'Connor talk all about common types of ladders including styles, accessories, and how to use them safely; Heath Eastman helps a homeowner cut her car charging time in half by installing a Level 2 EV charger.

How to Install an EV Charger | Ask This Old House

About The Series: ASK THIS OLD HOUSE solves the steady stream of home improvement problems faced by our viewers - and we make house calls! The series features some familiar faces, including Kevin O'Connor, general contractor Tom Silva, plumbing and heating expert Richard Trethewey, and landscape contractor Jenn Nawada.

