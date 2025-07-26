Give Now
The Rolling Stones: Grrr Live

By Jennifer Robinson
Published October 15, 2024 at 11:15 AM PDT
John Mayer, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones and Gary Clark Jr. perform at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.
Getty Images
/
WireImage
John Mayer, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones and Gary Clark Jr. perform at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.

Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, July 27 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

The Rolling Stones celebrated their golden anniversary in 2012 and 2013 by embarking on the 50 & Counting Tour, a 30-show itinerary for North America and Europe. On Dec. 15, 2012, the band took the stage at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the final of four shows in the New York area.

The Rolling Stones: GRRR Live! Preview

Featuring guest spots from The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen, and Mick Taylor, the concert proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history.

The Rolling Stones perform with The Black Keys at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.
Getty Images
/
WireImage
The Rolling Stones perform with The Black Keys at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.

The set list featured “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Paint It Black,” “Gimme Shelter” (with Lady Gaga), “Honky Tonk Women,” “Tumbling Dice” (with Bruce Springsteen), “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Brown Sugar,” and so many more.

Bruce Springsteen and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
/
WireImage
Bruce Springsteen and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Rolling Stones: Grrr Live" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Mick Taylor (C), Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
/
WireImage
Mick Taylor (C), Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at the Prudential Center on Dec. 15, 2012 in Newark, New Jersey.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

More News