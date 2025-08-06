RICK STEVES’ EUROPE: Art of Prehistoric Europe

Stream now with the PBS app and YouTube / Watch Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

As the Ice Age glaciers melted, prehistoric Europe bloomed with surprisingly sophisticated art. From Ireland to France, Scotland to the Greek Isles, we traverse that mystical world of mighty megaliths, torchlit cave paintings, magical goddesses, and wrinkled bog people. We stand in awe as a massive tomb is radiated by a dramatic beam of sunlight and listen to ritual horns that still play today.

About: Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a small-group tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school. Visit https://www.ricksteves.com/

Rick Steves is on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / X