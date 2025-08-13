SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Point Loma Nazarene University

Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Change swept Point Loma during the early part of the 20th Century. The Theosophical Society leaders decided to move into what is now the Point Loma Nazarene University campus. Find out who Katherine Tingley was and learn about her impact on San Diego and the world from 1901-1925. Join host Elsa Sevilla as she visits the historical sites that are still standing today.

About The Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.