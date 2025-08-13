Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Point Loma Nazarene University

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 13, 2025 at 10:40 AM PDT
Change swept Point Loma during the early part of the 20th Century. The Theosophical Society Leaders decided to move into what is now the Point Loma Nazarene University campus. Find out who Katherine Tingley was and learn about what impact she had on San Diego and the world from 1901-1925. Join host Elsa Sevilla as she visits the historical sites that are still standing today.

Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Change swept Point Loma during the early part of the 20th Century. The Theosophical Society leaders decided to move into what is now the Point Loma Nazarene University campus. Find out who Katherine Tingley was and learn about her impact on San Diego and the world from 1901-1925. Join host Elsa Sevilla as she visits the historical sites that are still standing today.

About The Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News