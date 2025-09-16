KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Remembering Our City's First Tour Guide

Stream this new episode now before the broadcast with KPBS Passport!

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+ / Encores Friday, Sept. 19 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Remembering our city's first tour guide; a look back at the radio art of Padre baseball re-creations; history of the North Park Water Tank, things sent in by viewers and more!

Ken Kramer Ken Kramer explores the history of the North Park Water Tank.

ABOUT THE SERIES: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. The series tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

