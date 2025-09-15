Give Now
Politics

Elected officials announce proposed ordinance amid at fed enforcement actions

By City News Service
Published September 15, 2025 at 9:06 AM PDT
Photo of San Diego skyline on Feb. 21, 2021
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Photo of San Diego skyline on Feb. 21, 2021

Regional leaders on Friday announced a proposed ordinance aimed at bolstering civil liberty protections for San Diegans amid "recent unauthorized federal enforcement actions in San Diego neighborhoods."

The Due Process and Safety Ordinance — which is set to go before the San Diego City Council this month — seeks to put safeguards and protections in place in the event of "discriminatory and warrantless federal activity" in local neighborhoods. However, those behind the legislation said it's not intended to disrupt lawful enforcement activities.

Proponents said similar legislation was slated for introduction at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the La Mesa, Chula Vista and Oceanside city councils, as well as other local agencies, including school districts.

"San Diego will not be a staging ground for fear or lawless federal agents," said San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera. "In San Diego, we believe safety comes from rights, not raids. With this ordinance we're making it clear: our city's resources will never be used to target, intimidate or erase our neighbors."

Supporters said the ordinance will:

— Require judicial warrants for federal access to non-public areas of city-controlled property;

— Prohibit local involvement in discriminatory or unauthorized enforcement targeting people based on protected characteristics, such as immigration status, gender identity, reproductive care or disability;

— Extend protections to city contractors, grantees and lessees, requiring them to adopt the same civil rights standards; and

— Establish data privacy safeguards and mandate multilingual Know Your Rights signage in city and city-funded facilities

"San Diegans deserve to feel safe and respected when they walk into a public building," said San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer. "Together with our partners at the city, we are making San Diego a national model for how local governments can protect civil rights and build trust."

Politics San DiegoSan Diego Government

