Can we align AI with humanity's interests? Tech companies are racing to develop more powerful models. But when new technology is rolled out without guardrails, the consequences can be disastrous. Tristan Harris joins Ian Bremmer to discuss AI risks.

Article: China isn't racing to AGI, why is the US?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Dangers of Unchecked AI

ABOUT THE SERIES: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television