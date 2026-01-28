RELISH: Season 5

Stream now with KPBS+

SEASON 5 EPISODE GUIDE:

501 "Passport to Noodles: Pho and Ramen" - The unique flavors of two of the most popular noodle dishes in the world with a surprising shared history. Featuring Chef John Ng making Chompon Ramen and Chef Hai Truong making Pho with Meatballs.

TPT / APT Host Yia Vang with Chef John Ng’s Chompon Ramen.

502 "Global Grab n' Go: Pasties and Empanadas" - Portable, filling and easy on the wallet, unwrap the Cornish pastie with Alec and Fiona Duncan of Potter's Pasties and Pies and Argentine empanadas with Belén Rodríguez of Quebracho. Learn why these grab-and-go hand pies were developed and how they've spread throughout the world.

TPT / APT Chef Beleìn Rodriìguez holding a plate of baked Argentine empanadas.

503 "Vegan Eats Fit for a Carnivore: Collards, Cornbread and Kelaguen" - Sister and brother duo Aubry Walch and Kale Walch of The Herbivorous Butcher and Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken recreate their Guamanian grandma's recipe for Chamorro kelaguen with chicken and beef alternatives. Chef K Taylor and Mariam Omari of Chef K's Revolutionary Catering make American and Kenyan styles of collard greens without meat, proving that plants do indeed taste good.

TPT / APT Chef Kale Walch (The Vegan Butcher) ready to prepping ingredients for Chamoroo (Guamanian) vegan kelaguen.

504 "Forage to Fork: Fried Wild Rice" - From centuries-old traditional techniques, like foraging with ethnobotanist Linda Black Elk and harvesting manoomin (wild rice) with expert ricers Veronica Skinaway and Michaa Aubid, to a modern meal of fried wild rice with chef Sean Sherman, you will taste the rich history of Indigenous food in Minnesota.

TPT / APT Chef Sean Sherman (of Owamni) with host Yia Vang cooking fried wild rice.

505 "The Secret Sauce: Afghan Chutney and Mexican Guisado" - Sibling food entrepreneurs turn family recipes and traditions into grocery store standouts and cultural connectors. Through food brand Maazah, the Sajady sisters bottle their mom's beloved Afghan chutney, while at El Burrito Mercado, the Silva siblings carry on the family legacy bringing Mexican and Latinos ingredients of home, including freshly made guisados using their mom's recipe.

TPT / APT Milissa Silva (of El Burrito Mercado) and host Yia Vang with prepped ingredients for Milissa’s Mexican Guisado.

506 "Survival Surf n' Turf: Lutefisk and Sausage" - Created for longevity and survival, preserved foods sausage and lutefisk have rich stories and reveal surprising cross-cultural connections. Nels Thompson shares the Scandinavian tradition of lutefisk at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Twin Cities, while the Kramarczuk family preserves their Ukrainian heritage, as well as traditions of many others, with their sausage at Kramarczuk Sausage Company.

TPT / APT Host Yia Vang and Nels Thompson try Scandinavian lutefisk at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Twin Cities.

Credits: Twin Cities PBS. Distributed by American Public Television