Border & Immigration

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino reportedly resuming El Centro Sector post

By City News Service
Published January 28, 2026 at 7:58 AM PST
U.S. Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino shouts at protesters, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Minneapolis.
Jen Golbeck
/
AP
Jen Golbeck
/
AP
U.S. Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino shouts at protesters, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino is leaving Minneapolis to resume his former post as chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's El Centro Sector, according to multiple news outlets.

The move follows two fatal shootings in the city by federal agents, including Saturday's killing of Alex Pretti by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, the latest incident to spark rampant criticism of ICE tactics.

In defending Pretti's shooting, Bovino said Pretti was armed with a gun and sought to inflict "maximum damage and massacre law enforcement," while also claiming Pretti "violently resisted" the officers.

Agentes federales de inmigración lanzan gas lacrimógeno tras un tiroteo en Minneapolis, el sábado 24 de enero de 2026. (AP Foto/Abbie Parr)
Border & Immigration
After second Minneapolis killing, San Diego elected officials say ‘Rubicon crossed’ and ICE is ‘executing American citizens’
Jake Gotta

Multiple news outlets reported that border czar Tom Homan was sent to Minneapolis on Monday as the new lead of immigration enforcement there, while Bovino would return to California, where he served as El Centro Sector chief until 2023.

Reached for comment on Tuesday, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson referred only to a social media post from Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs, and stated, "No further information is available."

McLaughlin's post on Monday read, "Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As @PressSec stated from the White House podium, @CMDROpAtLargeCA is a key part of the President's team and a great American."

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that Bovino's move was "a little bit of a change," but did not elaborate on the reasoning behind it.

Some outlets have reported that Bovino is expected to retire following the move, while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that Bovino "is going to very much continue to lead Customs and Border Patrol throughout and across the country."

Border & Immigration Imperial County

