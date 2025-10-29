Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

Navy cancels on San Diego Fleet Week, citing the government shutdown

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:06 AM PDT
Students wait in line for a tour of amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) on Broadway Pier during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 7, 2024.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews
/
U.S. Navy
Students wait in line for a tour of amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) on Broadway Pier during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 7, 2024.

This year's San Diego Fleet Week is the latest casualty of the ongoing government shutdown, organizers said.

All public events scheduled at the Broadway Pier are canceled, San Diego Fleet Week Foundation said in a statement.

That means the largest events — tours of Navy and Coast Guard vessels — are canceled.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Thousands of area students visit each year, said Larry Blumberg, CEO of San Diego Fleet Week.

"The one that's really disappointing to me ... is Student STEM Days," said Blumberg. "Every year we had more and more students in. Not only the military, but, you know, the tech community here in San Diego gets behind it."

The event is a popular school field trip destination, he said.

"Last year, we had like 4200 students and we already had 5000 signed up this year," he said. "The students, the administrators and teachers — they love that event."

A Navy warship was to be opened for public tours as was a Coast Guard cutter that was to make the trip from Alameda, California.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The Marine Corps also normally has a presence at the pier.

"Due to the continuing lapse in federal appropriations, the Navy will regretfully be unable to participate in Fleet Week San Diego this year," said Brian O'Rourke, a Navy spokesperson. "We’re disappointed, as our sailors look forward every year to Fleet Week events..."

San Diego Fleet Week isn't canceled outright, Blumberg said. They'll have a presence at this weekend's San Diego State football game.

Other events for military families are also happening, he said.

"Those events that are going on are really family-focused and active duty-focused," Blumberg said.

San Diego Fleet Week isn't the only disrupted event, O'Rourke said. The Navy also had to cancel on the larger San Francisco Fleet Week and community events elsewhere are being postponed.

He said the Defense Department ordered all community outreach events canceled throughout the lapse in appropriations brought on by the government shutdown.

Tags

Military Military LifeNational Politics
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News