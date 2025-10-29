Navy cancels on San Diego Fleet Week, citing the government shutdown

This year's San Diego Fleet Week is the latest casualty of the ongoing government shutdown, organizers said.

All public events scheduled at the Broadway Pier are canceled, San Diego Fleet Week Foundation said in a statement.

That means the largest events — tours of Navy and Coast Guard vessels — are canceled.

Thousands of area students visit each year, said Larry Blumberg, CEO of San Diego Fleet Week.

"The one that's really disappointing to me ... is Student STEM Days," said Blumberg. "Every year we had more and more students in. Not only the military, but, you know, the tech community here in San Diego gets behind it."

The event is a popular school field trip destination, he said.

"Last year, we had like 4200 students and we already had 5000 signed up this year," he said. "The students, the administrators and teachers — they love that event."

A Navy warship was to be opened for public tours as was a Coast Guard cutter that was to make the trip from Alameda, California.

The Marine Corps also normally has a presence at the pier.

"Due to the continuing lapse in federal appropriations, the Navy will regretfully be unable to participate in Fleet Week San Diego this year," said Brian O'Rourke, a Navy spokesperson. "We’re disappointed, as our sailors look forward every year to Fleet Week events..."

San Diego Fleet Week isn't canceled outright, Blumberg said. They'll have a presence at this weekend's San Diego State football game.

Other events for military families are also happening, he said.

"Those events that are going on are really family-focused and active duty-focused," Blumberg said.

San Diego Fleet Week isn't the only disrupted event, O'Rourke said. The Navy also had to cancel on the larger San Francisco Fleet Week and community events elsewhere are being postponed.

He said the Defense Department ordered all community outreach events canceled throughout the lapse in appropriations brought on by the government shutdown.