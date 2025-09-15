San Diego City Council to once again consider Balboa Park parking fees

The San Diego City Council is set Monday to again consider an ordinance to establish metered parking in a portion of Balboa Park, following a discussion last week which sent it back to city staff.

Council President Joe LaCava suggested that it would be better to move the proposal to Monday's meeting, giving city staff time to work on it.

The ordinance calls for "exploring the implementation of a paid parking program within Balboa Park to improve parking management, support long- term financial sustainability and enhance the overall visitor experience," according to a city staff report.

A city spokesperson said the item was "a routine second reading of an ordinance passed by the council on July 28 to allow for on-street parking meters near the park."

That earlier vote was 6-2, with Jennifer Campbell and Raul Campillo opposed and Vivian Moreno being absent.

Last week, however, Moreno and Councilman Stephen Whitburn also expressed opposition. Whitburn said when the ordinance was introduced, the city heard from senior citizens who use the bridge club located inside Balboa Park, and it was hoped there would be an accommodation for them.

He added that it was counterproductive for the city to raise money for one need if it jeopardizes other services.

Moreno said she was troubled by continued cost increases for San Diegans, saying the meters "will be very difficult for my constituents, and I simply cannot support it."

As polarizing as the subject may be, the council balanced its budget on that expected revenue. The FY 2026 Adopted Budget includes a total of $15.5 million in parking revenue that is expected to be generated from Balboa Park, including $12.5 million in user fee parking revenue in Balboa Park and at least $3 million in revenue that is assumed to come from zoo parking.

If the council balks, that funding must come from somewhere else — such as the extended library and recreation center hours fought for in the budget-making process.

Revenues from the parking fees paid within the park must be spent on Balboa Park, according to the proposal. The funds can support ongoing maintenance, infrastructure, and visitor amenities and may include road repaving, lighting upgrades, sign improvements and landscaping.

Mayor Todd Gloria's draft plan for the parking lots introduces three pricing tiers — Levels 1, 2, and 3 — based on demand and proximity.

— Level 1 lots, located in the core of the Central Mesa area, would be subject to the highest rate — $12 a day, $6 for residents. These include: Alcazar, Organ Pavilion, Pan American Plaza (Palisades), Casa de Balboa, Fleet Science Center North (Pepper Grove North), the Natural History Museum, and South Carousel lots;

— Level 2 lots would be priced at 50% of the Level 1 rate. These include: Fleet Science Center South (Pepper Grove South), Starlight Bowl (Federal), Marston Point, and Veterans Museum; and

— Level 3 lots would also be priced at 50% of the Level 1 rate, but with the first two hours free to preserve access for short-term visitors. This includes Inspiration Point.

"It is difficult to anticipate precisely how the introduction of paid parking in Balboa Park will influence visitor behavior," reads a report published Friday by the city's Independent Budget Analyst office. "Additionally, there is no data available on the proportion of non-resident visitation to the park, which is necessary to accurately judge the anticipated use of the Resident Program.

"That said, our office has reviewed staff's financial projections for the mayor's proposal and found the assumptions to be generally reasonable considering the challenges described above."

In June 2024, the city commissioned a comprehensive parking study, which was finished in January.

"The study identified the need to better manage on-street and off- street parking inventory in some city-owned parking facilities, including Balboa Park," according to the report. "The studies determined that the Balboa Park parking meter zone should be the area south of Upas Street, west of 28th Street, north of Russ Boulevard and west to and including the western side of 6th Avenue."

On July 28, the council approved the creation of a parking district on Park Boulevard and Sixth Avenue around Balboa Park.

The implementation of the new parking district will go into effect by Oct. 1, as 300 spaces abutting Balboa Park will begin charging $2.50 an hour for a maximum of four hours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

City staff estimate the spots will bring in $750,000 to the city over the remaining course of Fiscal Year 2026, and $1 million annually thereafter.

The two streets in question have high, but not full, occupancy rates on a typical day. Park Boulevard averages 72% occupancy and Sixth Avenue averages 81%, but the city expects those numbers to quickly climb as the council mulls over charging to park inside the park itself.

Campillo urged the city to include county residents in the residential discount, noting people in La Mesa, National City, Chula Vista and other nearby towns technically live closer to Balboa Park than many city residents in its northern reaches.

In a city document, staff proposed adding $2.50 an hour parking to streets inside Balboa Park, including President's Way, Village Place, Balboa Drive, El Prado, Quince Street and Juniper Street.

"Balboa Park is indeed the crown jewel of San Diego, offering enriching cultural experiences as well as a place for our families and friends to enjoy together," said Parks and Recreation Department Director Andy Field. "This proposal offers reasonable and affordable options for parking, and the funds raised will be used to upkeep and maintain our beloved park."

According to the proposal, park staff and volunteers would continue to park for free