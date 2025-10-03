Premieres Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 22-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

The owner didn't even like cats until she learned the value of her antique!

Learn if values of 2015 ROADSHOW Raleigh finds go up, down or stay the same in today's market, including a Gibson Double 12 electric guitar, ca. 1960, an 1812 needlework sampler and a French couture dress, ca. 1925. One triples in value!

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Leslie Keno (right) appraises two John Gaines side chairs, ca. 1725, in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Raleigh 2025, Hour 2” airs Monday, October 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.