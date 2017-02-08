Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App.

The oral tradition of storytelling is so important for our generation, and part of what Nahko and Medicine for the People are try to convey is accountability and empowerment through their music.

KPBS Nahko and Medicine for the People performs live at the Belly Up, Solana Beach, Calif.

They embrace Bob Marley's idea of bridging the world — bringing people together to resolve differences. For them, music is a tool to create healing and activate people to change things. Their music promotes the bridging of all tribes.

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Nahko and Medicine For The People

Season 4 of LIVE AT THE BELLY UP features all the excitement of sold-out live concerts from the comfort of your own home. Episodes by Ziggy Marley, Matisyahu, Anderson East, Johnny Clegg, Yonder Mountain String Band and Nahko and Medicine for the People, showcase a wide variety of musical styles, from reggae to bluegrass to pop, along with behind-the-scenes interviews and “unplugged” acoustic performances.

