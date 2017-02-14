LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: The Soul Rebels Sound System Feat. Talib Kweli

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

Season 4 of LIVE AT THE BELLY UP features all the excitement of sold-out live concerts from the comfort of your own home.

The New Orleans brass tradition gets blended with funk, soul, jazz, hip hop and rock on this episode. The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli come together for a very special show charting new territory in hip hop as they combine songs and grooves that celebrate dancing, life, funk and soul.

KPBS The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli come together for a very special show charting new territory in hip hop at the Belly Up, Solana Beach, Calif.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode is on demand. Other episodes from season 4 include performances by Ziggy Marley, Matisyahu, Anderson East, Johnny Clegg, Yonder Mountain String Band and Nahko and Medicine for the People, that showcase a wide variety of musical styles, from reggae to bluegrass to pop, along with behind-the-scenes interviews and “unplugged” acoustic performances.

There are 8 Seasons of LIVE AT THE BELLY UP - all on demand now!

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Soul Rebels Sound System

Belly Up brings the best in new, up-and-coming artists as well as established legends in genres ranging from alternative rock, indie rock, rock, reggae, and hip-hop to blues, folk, jazz, Latin and more! Visit their online calendar of shows.

