Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: The Soul Rebels Sound System Feat. Talib Kweli

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 14, 2017 at 8:54 AM PST
The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli come together for a very special show charting new territory in hip hop at the Belly Up, Solana Beach, Calif.
KPBS
The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli come together for a very special show charting new territory in hip hop at the Belly Up, Solana Beach, Calif.

Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

Season 4 of LIVE AT THE BELLY UP features all the excitement of sold-out live concerts from the comfort of your own home.

The New Orleans brass tradition gets blended with funk, soul, jazz, hip hop and rock on this episode. The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli come together for a very special show charting new territory in hip hop as they combine songs and grooves that celebrate dancing, life, funk and soul.
The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli come together for a very special show charting new territory in hip hop at the Belly Up, Solana Beach, Calif.
KPBS
The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli come together for a very special show charting new territory in hip hop at the Belly Up, Solana Beach, Calif.

The Soul Rebels are on Facebook + Instagram. Talib Kweli is on Facebook.

The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli come together for a very special show charting new territory in hip hop at the Belly Up, Solana Beach, Calif.
KPBS
The Soul Rebels and Talib Kweli come together for a very special show charting new territory in hip hop at the Belly Up, Solana Beach, Calif.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode is on demand. Other episodes from season 4 include performances by Ziggy Marley, Matisyahu, Anderson East, Johnny Clegg, Yonder Mountain String Band and Nahko and Medicine for the People, that showcase a wide variety of musical styles, from reggae to bluegrass to pop, along with behind-the-scenes interviews and “unplugged” acoustic performances.

There are 8 Seasons of LIVE AT THE BELLY UP - all on demand now!

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

LIVE AT THE BELLY UP: Soul Rebels Sound System

Belly Up brings the best in new, up-and-coming artists as well as established legends in genres ranging from alternative rock, indie rock, rock, reggae, and hip-hop to blues, folk, jazz, Latin and more! Visit their online calendar of shows.

Belly Up is on Facebook, Instagram + @BellyUpMusic on Twitter

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News