CSU San Marcos Professor Jason Magabo Perez awarded poet laureate fellowship

Cal State San Marcos ethnic studies professor Jason Magabo Perez has been awarded a $50,000 poet laureate fellowship by the Academy of American Poets.

Perez is the poet laureate of San Diego. He was one of 23 people nationwide to be named 2023 Poet Laureate Fellows by the AAP on Tuesday, which handed out a total of $1.1 million.

"I am grateful for the affirmation and honored by the support and encouragement from the Academy of American Poets in helping us continue to build upon the empowering histories and brilliant communities of poetry and art in San Diego," Perez said. "I look forward to dreaming up possibilities for such work in San Diego, at CSUSM, and beyond."

The recipients serve as poets laureate of states, counties and cities across the United States and will be leading public poetry programs in their respective communities in 2023-24.

For his fellowship, Perez, an associate professor and the director of ethnic studies at CSUSM, will help launch a youth empowerment poetry project that includes mentorship and workshops on poetry, performance-making, filmmaking and video art, according to the university.

"The project will feature collaborations with Pacific Arts Movement, local high school ethnic studies and English teachers, and the development of open-access poetry curricula, grassroots publishing initiatives and a culminating youth poetry summit in San Diego," school officials said.

Perez is entering his fifth academic year at CSUSM. In January, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria selected him as the city's poet laureate, a two-year appointment to "write poems, hold workshops and add to the cultural richness of the region."

He is a poet, essayist, fiction writer, performer, educator, community organizer and the author of the full-length collection of poetry and prose titled "This is for the Mostless."

"He blends poetry, prose, performance, film/video, ethnography and oral history to explore the lived histories, contemporary experiences and futures of Filipino American communities," a CSUSM statement reads.

He also serves as a community arts fellow for the Bulosan Center for Filipino Studies at UC Davis.

Through its Poet Laureate Fellowship program, the Academy of American Poets has awarded $5.45 million in fellowships to 105 poets laureate since 2019. The AAP also has helped encourage the creation of more than 40 new poet laureate positions across the nation since launching the program.

The fellowships are made possible by the Mellon Foundation, which awarded the academy two grants to fund the program.