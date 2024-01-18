San Diego weekend arts events: Time, clouds and music

Top Picks

Camarada and Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: 'In Search of Time'

Music, Visual art

Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio, a visual artist who often works in huge, charcoal murals and installation works, has teamed up with local chamber music group Camarada and composer Stefan Cwik. Cwik's work, "Sunstone," for alto flute, string quartet, bass and piano, was inspired by Ortiz-Rubio's work, particularly the way she explores time in her art. "Sunstone" is also a setting for Mexican poet Octavio Paz's 1957 ambitious, beautiful, meandering poem "Piedra de Sol."

"I just like the idea of having people fall in love with the concept of time because at the end of the day, I find it something that reminds us of the essential — even in a world where there's so many things happening right now, both maybe personal level for people or globally. I just think that reminding ourselves of this basic thing we all share, this precious thing, which is that we all have these moments — right now," Ortiz-Rubio said.

Ortiz-Rubio will show a new large work created as a response, or dialogue of sorts, between Cwik's composition and Paz's poetry. Before the performance, Ortiz-Rubio and Cwik will be in conversation with Rafael Fernàndo de Castro and artist Hugo Crosthwaite, who will also have work on view.

The artwork will only be up for the duration of the concert.

Details: Event link. 6:30 p.m. (doors) on Saturday, Jan. 20. Pre-show interview is at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown. $25.

Linda May Han Oh Quintet

Music, Jazz

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library kicks off their winter jazz series with bassist, composer and vocalist Linda May Han Oh and her quintet. Oh is a fascinating and artful musician and performer, and also — fun fact — served as the inspiration and model for the bassist Miho in Pixar's animated movie "Soul."

Shervin Lainez / Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Bassist Linda May Han Oh is shown in an undated photo.

Oh released a new full-length album last summer, "The Glass Hours."

These concerts are also a great chance to check out the artwork. The newest exhibition, Peter Cochrane's "The Magician Longs to See" opens on Friday. Arrive a little early, or check it out during intermission or after the show.

Details: Event link. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $40-$45.

C You Saturday: SUPERFLEX

Visual art, Music

ICA San Diego's monthly special event, C You Saturday, heads to their North County campus in Encinitas, in conjunction with their new exhibit from Danish artist collective SUPERFLEX. The group works with video installation and immersive, experimental spaces and projects. This exhibition, "Beyond the End of the World," imagines a future where plants and animals participate with more agency in society, with a film installation and a related, site-specific ceramic sculpture.

SUPERFLEX / ICA San Diego A still image is shown from the two-channel film, "Beyond The End Of The World, 2021" by SUPERFLEX.

At C You Saturday, there'll be music performances, food, activities for families and an artist discussion. The exhibition will be on view Saturday through June 2.

Details: C You Saturday: SUPERFLEX. 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. ICA San Diego-North, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free.

'North: The Musical'

Theater

This touring production of playwright Ashli St. Armant's musical is set in the 1850s, and follows a mother and son as they escape the South on the Underground Railroad. The musical is informed by St. Armant's own family history, woven with real stories of escapes from slavery.

Courtesy of "North: The Musical" The cast of "North: The Musical" are shown in an undated production photo.

Details: Event link. 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Rd., Poway. $10-$40.

Mojalet Dance Collective: 'Tainted'

Dance

North County-based contemporary dance company, Mojalet Dance Collective, will perform two works in their first performance of the year, both choreographed by Mojalet's artistic director Faith Jensen-Ismay. "Tainted" is a choreographic look at the abuse of power and the darker side of politics. They'll also perform "Suite Sweet and the Pack," informed by the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Details: Event link. 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan 21. Additional performances Jan. 27-28. Vine Arts Village, 12540 Oaks North Dr., Rancho Bernardo. $21-$26.

More arts and culture events

Shaking the Tree Vol. 5: 'But I'm Still Here' | Books, Storytelling

Contributors from the latest edition of Shaking the Tree, a local nonfiction writing anthology, will read their work at Warwick's Thursday evening. The book is published by the International Memoir Writers Association and edited by Marni Freedman and Tracy J. Jones. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Warwick's, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. Event details.

Adama Bilorou California Trio | Music

UC San Diego Park & Market will kick off their Intersections concert series for the entire year, beginning with West African musician Adama Bilorou, a master of percussion instruments like the djembe and balafon, a small xylophone-like instrument. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown. $24-$35. Event details.

'Peter Pan' | Theater, Family

Ovation Theatre's production of the Broadway musical "Peter Pan" involves everything audiences love about the classic story — including the flying. Through Jan. 19. Howard Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College, 1140 West Mission Rd., San Marcos. $25-$38. Event details.

The Salty Series: 'Material Intimacies' | Music

Artist Jun!Yi Min has curated a group performance art production presented by Project [BLANK]. Performances include: JAX, Jun!Yi Min, Hamsa Fae and erika, fruiting. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. $10/pay what you can. Event details.

Melanie Taylor: '15 Paintings 15 Haikus' | Visual art, Poetry

This solo exhibition combines the stunning landscape paintings of Melanie Taylor with a set of accompanying haikus by Argentinian poet Lucas Michael. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. On view through March 2. Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park. Free. Event details.

'Salvaged Remix': Ana Andrade and Matthew Taylor Williams | Visual art

This two-person exhibit includes photography from Ana Andrade and sculpture from Matthew Taylor Williams. Reception: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. On view through Feb. 25. Two Rooms Gallery, 5560 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. Event details.

PHES Gallery: The David Zapf Collection | Visual art

Longtime gallerist and arts champion David Zapf's collection of art will be shown and offered for sale, including works by Philipp Scholz Rittermann, Margaret Garcia, David Baze and more. Reception: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. On view through Feb. 17. PHES Gallery, 2633 State St., Carlsbad. Free. Event details.

Quartet Nouveau & Friends | Music, Literature

This free production combines text and music, exploring storytelling, poetry and folk tunes in classical music, including work by Ottorino Respighi inspired by Percy Bysshe Shelley's poem, "The Sunset." 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Hope United Methodist Church, 16550 Bernardo Heights Pkwy., Rancho Bernardo. Free. Event details.

