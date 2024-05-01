33rd San Diego Music Awards honor Sara Petite, Jonny Tarr, Thee Sacred Souls
The 2024 San Diego Music Awards ceremony was held Tuesday, April 30 at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, honoring regional musicians in the genres of rock, indie, alternative, pop, R&B, funk, soul, rap, hip-hop, world, country, Americana, folk, acoustic, blues and jazz. Awards are also given for local recordings and videos.
The SDMAs were started in 1991 by founder and organizer Kevin Hellman and are now in their 33rd year running. Hellman is also known for being the publisher of former alternative weekly San Diego CityBeat and SLAMM magazine.
To be nominated, bands need to either submit their material for consideration on SDMA’s website or be nominated by members of the award program’s academy.
This year, soul-pop darlings Thee Sacred Souls won the Artist of the Year award, a prize that honors general excellence from any genre.
Alternative rock band The Suede Grenades won Best New Artist — their debut album "Heaven Must Be Grey" came out in September.
Pop artist Jonny Tarr walked away with both the Album of the Year and Best Pop Album award for "The Rules."
Another multi-award winner was Sara Petite, who won Best Country or Americana Artist as well as Best Country or Americana Album for "The Empress."
Americana artist Kimmi Bitter won Song of the Year for "Aquamarine." Bitter was also one of the performers during Tuesday night's awards ceremony, along with We The Commas, Ash Easton and more.
Stevie Salas was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also performed at the ceremony.
Proceeds from the event, which is a fundraiser for nonprofit San Diego Music Foundation, goes toward buying guitars for schools from Taylor Guitars, which was founded in El Cajon.
For a complete list of the 2024 nominees, go here. Here's the list of this year's winners in each category:
The 2024 San Diego Music Award winners:
Lifetime Achievement Award: Stevie Salas
Best Pop Album: Jonny Tarr, "The Rules"
Album of the Year: Jonny Tarr, "The Rules"
Song of the Year: Kimmi Bitter, "Aquamarine"
Artist of the Year: Thee Sacred Souls
Best New Artist: The Suede Grenades
Best Video: Berkley Hart, "Faded Tattoo"
Best Local Recording: Nathan Hubbard, "Seeds of Rivers"
Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album: Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, "Live at Panama 66"
Best World Music Song: Slack Key Ohana, "Nahenahe La Kep O Ka Wahine U’i"
Best Rock or Indie/Alternative Song: Coastal Wolves, "Sucks to Be You"
Best Rock Album: Cattle Decapitation, "Terrasite"
Best Rock Artist: Band of Gringos
Best Folk or Acoustic Song: Alex Bergan, "Unpromised Land"
Best Pop Song: The Microblades, "Cowboy"
Best Pop Artist: Matthew Phillips
Best Indie/Alternative Album: miniaturized, "miniaturized"
Best Indie/Alternative Artist: The Schizophonics
Best Hip Hop/Rap Song: Riston Diggs, "Life of a Dreamer"
Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Brothers Burns
Best Country or Americana Album: Sara Petite "The Empress"
Best Country or Americana Song: MohaviSoul, "Hurry Up & Wait"
Best Country or Americana Artist: Sara Petite
Best Blues Artist: Anthony Cullins
Best Jazz or Blues Album: Shane Hall, "Howl & Sway"
Best Jazz Artist: Mercedes Moore