San Diego weekend arts events: Mass Creativity Day, Kline Swonger and Mozart

Top picks

Kline Swonger

Visual art | Installation artist and sculptor Kline Swonger will open a site-specific, solo exhibition at ICE Gallery (located inside Bread and Salt) on Saturday. Swonger's sculptures are thoughtful and powerful, with a distinct use of material and space. At ICE, she filled the already-striking gallery space with suspended sculpture and even used the floor to form a inky, black puddle-like spill.

Michael James Armstrong / ICE Gallery Kline Swonger's "Lancea" is shown installed at ICE Gallery. The exhibit opens Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Details: Event information . Opens with a reception from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22. On view through Sept. 14. Gallery hours are by appointment, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. ICE Gallery, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

San Diego Black Arts Festival

Theater, Music, Visual art | The San Diego Black Artist Collective returns to the Old Globe with its Black Arts Festival, featuring a collection of staged theatrical readings, solo performances and visual art that was the result of a regional call for submissions from Black artists, playwrights, actors and musicians. This event is part of the Globe's summer series of limited-engagement community partnership projects.

Details: Event information . 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 21-22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $15.

Malashock Dance: 'Tandem Intuition'

Dance, Contemporary dance | This is Malashock Dance's first production featuring work from its new artistic director, Christopher K. Morgan — and the company will also do a piece by founder John Malashock. Morgan will have two pieces included: "Inconstancy," which is set to an original score by composer David Schulman, and "Over, Under, Through." John Malashock's "Exquisite Duels" will also be performed. We interviewed Morgan when he took over the role earlier this year — check it out here .

Jim Carmody / Malashock Dance Dancers rehearse John Malashock's piece, "Inconstancy" in an undated photo.

A "relaxed performance" is planned for the Saturday matinee, and is geared towards neurodivergent audiences.

Details: Event information . 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 20-21; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Malashock Dance Studio Theater, 2650 Truxtun Road, Ste. 200, Liberty Station. $20-$40.

Mainly Mozart

Music, Classical | Mainly Mozart will bring the finest musicians in North America to San Diego to perform six programs June 20-29. Performances are held at UC San Diego's outdoor Epstein Family Amphitheater and the La Jolla Music Society. Yes, it's "mainly" Mozart, but plenty of other composers to shake things up. On my radar: this Saturday at Epstein, they'll play Mozart's 31st Symphony with a beautiful piece by Saint-Saëns, "Danse Macabre," and Fauré's "Requiem." The San Diego Master Chorale will accompany.

Details: Event information . This weekend's performances are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at UC San Diego's Epstein Family Amphitheater (9500 Gilman Drive, UC San Diego); and 3 p.m. at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla). Festival runs through June 29. $25+.

Mass Creativity Day

Visual art, Music, Dance, Family/Kids | The New Children's Museum's annual day of artmaking and community is inspired this year by the Octavia E. Butler exhibit currently on view and coincides with Butler's birthday. This year's theme is "Gifts for the Future," and it's in partnership with artist Chelle Barbour. In addition to a community art exhibit, there'll be music and dance performances. The museum is free to the public all day.

The New Children's Museum The New Children's Museum's Mass Creativity Day celebration from a prior year is shown in an undated photo.

Details: Event information. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22. The New Children's Museum, 200 West Island Ave., downtown. Free.

Pointeworks Inaugural Performance

Dance, Ballet | Pointeworks is a new classical and contemporary ballet company in San Diego, and they'll perform for the first time this month at the La Jolla Music Society. The concert features five works of choreography by women, including a world premiere dance by Reka Gyulai. Other choreographers include Heather Nichols, Melody Mennite, and Caili Quan.

Details: Event information . 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $35+.

Make Music Day and OkCello

Music, Family/Kids | To commemorate the 42nd annual Make Music Day, the Museum of Making Music will celebrate all day with free performances, exhibits, community drum circles and other music making activities. There'll be pop-up mini performances all day throughout the museum.

In the evening, Okorie Johnson, otherwise known as OkCello, will perform his original works that fuse cello with live-sound looping, electronics and storytelling. The evening concert is a separate, ticketed event ($35) but the museum is free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: Event information . Museum activities and performances: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; OkCello concert: 7 p.m. Friday, June 21. Museum of Making Music, 5790 Armada Drive, Carlsbad. Free-$35.

'Nine: The Musical'

Theater | Arthur Kopit and Maury Yeston's Tony Award-winning 1982 musical is an adaptation of a 1963 Federico Fellini film. The autobiographical story follows a filmmaker who is struggling to juggle creativity with a midlife crisis and the questionable romantic choices he's made to cope. Women from his life appear, like voices in his head, to weigh in on his life thus far. Coronado Playhouse's production is directed by Blake McCarty with musical director by Richard Dueñez Morrison and choreography by Chelsea Zeffiro. The large cast, with the exception of Guido, is primarily female.

Details: Event information . On stage June 21 through July 14. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado. $27.

'Pachanga de Frida'

Music, Visual art, Costumes, Food | The Center, a Hillcrest LGBTQ+ space, will host a party to commemorate artist Frida Kahlo's birthday, with live musical performances, local Latinx creators and vendors, food and drink as well as a Frida look-alike contest.